Gold Royalty Corp.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Lock-Up Period To End on September 6th

Gold Royalty’s (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Gold Royalty had issued 18,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Gold Royalty’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GROY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
Gold Royalty stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $7.08.
About Gold Royalty
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty and streaming company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.
