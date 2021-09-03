American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 155,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,403,619 shares.The stock last traded at $27.87 and had previously closed at $30.05.

The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.35.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 46.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 90,615 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,031 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $1,553,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

