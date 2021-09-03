Tenaya Therapeutics Inc’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 8th (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TNYA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Tenaya Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Tenaya Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $23.11 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

