Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MEDNAX, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MEDNAX in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NYSE MD opened at $31.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

