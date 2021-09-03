Gores Technology Partners II, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 8th (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Gores Technology Partners II’s (NASDAQ:GTPBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 8th. Gores Technology Partners II had issued 40,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

GTPBU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.08. Gores Technology Partners II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.