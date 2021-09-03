$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.47. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

