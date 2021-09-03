OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Sets New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $72.50 and last traded at $71.18, with a volume of 52405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.10.

Specifically, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 417 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $27,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $133,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,262 shares of company stock worth $417,240 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 0.68.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.