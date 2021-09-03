Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $75.33, but opened at $69.49. Dycom Industries shares last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 1,336 shares changing hands.

The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $3,714,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

About Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

