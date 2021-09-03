AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $1.46 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
About AgraFlora Organics International
Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for AgraFlora Organics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgraFlora Organics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.