AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Update

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 29th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,881,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGFAF opened at $1.46 on Friday. AgraFlora Organics International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About AgraFlora Organics International

AgraFlora Organics International, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

