Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $207.93 and last traded at $207.60, with a volume of 817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,233,000 after purchasing an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after buying an additional 556,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

