Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 3,451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,902.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $20.16 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
