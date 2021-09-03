Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,961,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 3,451,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,902.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGF opened at $20.16 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

