Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $15.69, but opened at $16.35. Oscar Health shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 4,417 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,426,445 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,353 over the last 90 days.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

OSCR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.