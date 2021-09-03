Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CSFB raised Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.88.

ENB opened at C$49.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.50. The company has a market cap of C$101.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$50.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

