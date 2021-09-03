Insider Buying: Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Buys £14,000 in Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of Secure Property Development & Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.
About Secure Property Development & Investment
