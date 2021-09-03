Insider Buying: Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) Insider Buys £14,000 in Stock

Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (LON:SPDI) insider Michael Beys acquired 200,000 shares of Secure Property Development & Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Secure Property Development & Investment Plc has a one year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 7.22 ($0.09). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.41.

About Secure Property Development & Investment

SPDI is a London listed property company focused on Emerging Europe (Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia) with a growing portfolio of prime commercial properties let to blue chip clients on long leases, which generates high yields and offers significant potential for capital growth thanks to highly favourable macro and regional property market fundamentals.

