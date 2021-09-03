Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Stephen Davidson Acquires 346 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Stephen Davidson acquired 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £366.76 ($479.17).
ACT opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.62. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.77 million and a PE ratio of -12.04.
About Actual Experience
