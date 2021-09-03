Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Stephen Davidson Acquires 346 Shares

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) insider Stephen Davidson acquired 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £366.76 ($479.17).

ACT opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 110.62. Actual Experience plc has a one year low of GBX 72 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £55.77 million and a PE ratio of -12.04.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

