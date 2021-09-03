Raymond James Raises Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$67.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$63.00 to C$67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$64.17.

STN stock opened at C$62.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$62.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total transaction of C$359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,500,872. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock worth $560,274 over the last ninety days.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

