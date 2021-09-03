mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Given a C$13.50 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) has been given a C$13.50 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on mdf commerce to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Acumen Capital cut their price target on mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of TSE MDF opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.37. mdf commerce has a 1-year low of C$6.06 and a 1-year high of C$16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$218.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.39.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$22.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

