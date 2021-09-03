UP Fintech (TIGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIGR opened at $14.30 on Friday. UP Fintech has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UP Fintech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 588.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of UP Fintech worth $37,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

