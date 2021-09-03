MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.39) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $202-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.26 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-1.200-$-1.130 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.88.

MDB stock traded up $8.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $401.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,567. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,222.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,974 shares of company stock worth $80,899,818. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

