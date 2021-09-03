Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.4% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,135,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,826,000 after purchasing an additional 232,480 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.72. 3,582,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.29. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

