Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 1,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.62.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

