CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 6,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDTI)

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials technology for the emissions control and other catalysis markets. It caters automakers, heavy duty truck manufacturers, catalyst manufacturers, distributors, integrators and retrofitters. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Oxnard, CA.

