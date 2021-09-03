Crowny (CRWNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Crowny has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $91,990.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crowny alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00067318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00132290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00155531 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,750.99 or 0.07575914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,485.60 or 0.99946583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.61 or 0.00845463 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRWNYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.