Bessemer Group Inc. Has $171.41 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 50,219.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 984,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 982,786 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $171,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 65.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $183.00. 1,452,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,457. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.17 and a 200-day moving average of $176.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.