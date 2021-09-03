Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $188.5-190.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.47 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

OOMA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 177,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.74 million, a P/E ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Ooma has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

