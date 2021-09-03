VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) Shares Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.31. 1,037,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,943,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.