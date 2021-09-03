X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Down 0.4%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.32 and last traded at $38.35. 2,343,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,212,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 119.8% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 172,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 509.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,445,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 323.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 403,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 33,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

