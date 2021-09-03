Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. 41,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Neonode worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

