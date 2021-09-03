Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Trading 9.8% Higher

Shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.17. 41,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 48,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 57.39% and a negative net margin of 84.84%.
About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
