Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) dropped 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.09 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19). Approximately 43,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 184,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of £118.65 million and a PE ratio of -60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 86.31.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

