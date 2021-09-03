DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 65.2% higher against the dollar. DEX has a market capitalization of $465,281.16 and approximately $952.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00126547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00802378 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00047477 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

