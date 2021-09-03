Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $212,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 50.8% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $197.91. 598,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,956. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $198.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

