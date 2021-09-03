Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.07 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.700 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.54. 233,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,374. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,870.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.60. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 100.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

