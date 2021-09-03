Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-0.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $464-466 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.75 million.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.570-$3.570 EPS.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $17.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,682,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.90. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.11.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,206,412. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

