Bessemer Group Inc. Has $250.98 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,223,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $250,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

AAP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.81. 491,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,250. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.