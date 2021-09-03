Insured Finance (INFI) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 38.3% higher against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $92,790.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00132110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00156068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.65 or 0.07582845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,293.50 or 0.99711978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.41 or 0.00842325 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

