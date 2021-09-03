Arweave (AR) Price Hits $60.88

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $136.11 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $60.88 or 0.00123150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 131.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027017 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

