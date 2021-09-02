Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 165,338 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165,338 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 1.04% of IQVIA worth $481,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 17.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,634,000 after buying an additional 215,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.53.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $265.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,792. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

