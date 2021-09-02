The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,966,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $361,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,978,835 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,965. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.