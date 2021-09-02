Blue Whale EXchange One Day Volume Tops $128,296.00 (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $128,296.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00127617 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.30 or 0.00800235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00047437 BTC.

About Blue Whale EXchange

Blue Whale EXchange is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,904,018 coins. Blue Whale EXchange’s official message board is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

