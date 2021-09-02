UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Bessemer Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,795,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $718,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.57.

NYSE UNH traded up $6.36 on Thursday, hitting $423.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $431.36. The stock has a market cap of $399.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

