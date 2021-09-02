Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on OOMA. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $19.73. 177,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.74 million, a PE ratio of -179.36 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $24.89.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,580,406.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

