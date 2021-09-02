Howard Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.09. 1,005,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $124.14 and a 1 year high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

