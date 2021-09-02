IMC Chicago LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,057 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 39.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $223,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 134.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 104,312 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Get United States Brent Oil Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. 798,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,561. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.