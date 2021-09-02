1irstcoin (FST) Hits Market Cap of $11.28 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.28 million and $19,452.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

