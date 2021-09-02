Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.77)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($1.11). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.243-$1.250 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Okta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.740 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.75. 5,239,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.58.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

