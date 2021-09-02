Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GWW traded up $6.17 on Thursday, hitting $435.40. 269,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $444.44 and a 200 day moving average of $430.29. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

