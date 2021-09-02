JustBet Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,512.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

