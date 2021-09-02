FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0514 on Major Exchanges (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $209,636.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded up 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

