Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Cap of $234.17 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $234.17 million and approximately $71.74 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00002773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00132675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.78 or 0.00156587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.13 or 0.07586900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.58 or 0.99916256 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.72 or 0.00860070 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

