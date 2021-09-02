Kylin (KYL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million

Kylin (CURRENCY:KYL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Kylin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $54.19 million and $1.15 million worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kylin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00126508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.99 or 0.00803519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin (CRYPTO:KYL) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,725,763 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

Buying and Selling Kylin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kylin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kylin using one of the exchanges listed above.

